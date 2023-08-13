Three NJ towns are among the best budget-friendly honeymoon spots
Sure, we have plenty of gorgeous wedding ceremony and reception venues in the Garden State, but have you ever considered also honeymooning here?
Especially when you could do it without breaking the bank, which is the last thing you’d want to do after all the expenses that come with putting on a wedding.
According to a survey conducted by Honeymoon Always, we have three towns that make the list of top 150 budget-conscious honeymoon destinations in the country.
Honeymoon Always commissioned a survey of 3,000 couples to come to this conclusion.
Choosing the perfect honeymoon destination doesn't have to mean choosing between an unforgettable experience and your financial future. As these top 150 budget-friendly destinations show, you can have your wedding cake and eat it too!
Honeymooning on a budget isn't about compromising; it's about starting this beautiful new chapter of your life with smart decisions that pave the way for a stable, happy future" says Dan Bagby from Honeymoon Always.
While we may not have cracked the top 100 in the country, our placements are nothing to turn your nose at.
Coming in at #125 is Lambertvillle:
Newlyweds can wander the delightful downtown, peruse local art spaces, or meander along the picturesque riverfront without stretching their budget. Lambertville's warm ambiance is complemented by its range of reasonably priced lodgings, from snug bed and breakfasts to budget-friendly inns.
Clinton made the list, ranking #117. Honeymoon Always says it stands out because of the well-preserved historic sites, gorgeous riverfront, and quaint art galleries, all of which can be enjoyed at a reasonable price.
Plus the town’s boutiques and farmer's markets would make nice stops for inexpensive souvenirs to remember the romantic occasion.
The highest-ranking NJ destination was Spring Lake at #109, which was described as “enchanting.”
Couples can enjoy long walks hand-in-hand on the sandy shores, relishing in the calming sounds of the ocean waves free of charge. The town's charming bed-and-breakfasts and affordable boutique hotels provide comfortable and intimate accommodations at reasonable rates.
So if you're tying the knot soon, maybe consider the Garden State for your honeymoon. You can find Honeymoon Always' full list and descriptions of the top ten destinations here.
Related: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.