Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset

Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon.

JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/

Another 2,500 customers were out in Branchburg and Hillsborough in Somerset County but have been restored. There were also over 200 customers out in Hopewell Township in Mercer County.

Initial reports indicate a "transmission trip" in the Flemington area, according to Hoenig. Hoenig said it's not clear yet if a line or a substation is at fault.

Flemington's Office of Emergency Management said trick-or-treating is still on as of 3:45 p.m.

The Flemington MVC office closed for the day as it is unable to process transactions.

The Flemington Raritan School District said that the power outage may delay buses due to traffic signal issues.

"Please know that our district uses battery back up and generators that support partial power at all buildings," the district said in a statement.

A tripped substation knocked 60,000 JCP&L customers offline in Monmouth County on October 19.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

