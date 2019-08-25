Stage on Asbury Park’s boardwalk is for NJ’s own Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers get back to their Jersey roots Sunday, with a much-hyped performance along the Asbury Park boardwalk, across the street from the iconic Stone Pony. The massive stage set up over the weekend was part of a remote for the MTV Video Music Awards, happening Monday in Newark.

Sunday afternoon, Kevin Jonas shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram captioned "Jersey boys," ahead the festivities. In it, he and Nick Jonas are sitting on a private balcony, with the ocean in a brief glimpse on the horizon. Among the first (of thousands) to like it on Instagram was Joe Jonas.

The trio grew up in North Jersey, living in Wyckoff and Little Falls even before their youngest brother, Frankie, was born.

All of the Jonas brothers were spotted together along the southern stretch of the Jersey Shore last summer, for a cousin's wedding in Brigantine.

Between then and now, both Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas got married to actresses (Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively).

There's been no word on whether either of the newlyweds will have their celeb wives at the invite-only Asbury Park performance Sunday.

Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, a Denville native, have done an E! reality series, and he also created a residential real estate development company, JonasWerner.

The company specialized in building custom mansions, within easy commuting distance of Manhattan, until he appeared to close up shop this past winter as the Jonas Brothers launched their musical comeback.

Jonas' own Montville home remains on the market, listed for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home sits on a little over 2 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac and is packed with high-end amenities.

Sunday's performance in Asbury Park will happen amid several closures around the Stone Pony and the temporary stage set up between the venue and the beach, just south of Second Ave.

stage along Asbury Park boardwalk (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media)

Further north in NJ, there's been plenty of caution about the crowds and closures in Newark, as the MTV VMAs happen live at the Prudential Center Aug. 26.

NJ Transit tweeted an advisory to customers, warning of large crowds at Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Penn Station NY, noting "Please plan accordingly and build in extra time in your travels. There is a potential for gridlock conditions in the area."

With previous reporting by Matt Ryan and Dan Alexander

