This South Bound Brook, NJ deli will be on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

You read that right: the Garden State will once again make an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. This time, restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri will highlight Joe’s Meat Market.

Located at 28 Main St. in South Bound Brook, the deli and butcher shop has been serving New Jersey since 1991.

Per their website:

“We take great pride in offering our customers with a wide range of meats, cheeses, bread, salads and sweets. Our recipes for quality include only the freshest ingredients.”

Sounds good to me!

“Also our pizzeria features the very best pizza you have ever had.”

OK … that’s a BOLD claim to make about pizza in New Jersey, but I appreciate how much they believe in their products.

The owners announced their exciting message about appearing on the Food Network’s popular show in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Fieri visited them on April 2nd where he “generously shared his time in the kitchen with Chef Giovanni, and boy did they cook up some great dishes.”

Based on the dishes I’ve already seen of theirs, I can only imagine how delicious what they created will be.

Take a look at some of what they have to offer.

That’s the aforementioned Chef Giovanni with a plate of Penne Vodka that is making my mouth water just looking at it.

This is their sub with rib eye steak topped with melted provolone cheese with a garlic butter aioli. The toasted bread looks perfectly crispy.

They claim you haven’t lived until you tried their 'OMG burger.' It’s served on Texas toast with a side of fries and a pickle.

OMG indeed.

Lastly this is Joe’s Cheeseburger Pasta Bake and it’s practically food porn.

Or I’m just a sucker for gooey cheese.

The Joe’s Meat Market episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is set to air on Friday, August 12th at 9pm on the Food Network.

