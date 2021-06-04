Our friends at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center had a tall task this week as they had to rescue over 100 cats from a South Bound Brook house.

Animal control officers from St. Hubert’s were called in to assist the South Bound Brook Police Department after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from the residence, and with over 100 cats, I assume that the odor was pretty overpowering.

“It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy, poor conditions,” said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center. “We are grateful to the South Bound Brook Police Department and Fire Department for answering the call to help these animals.” Police say charges are pending.

Read more about it and see photos below:

Over 100 cats rescued from NJ home

If you are interested in adopting from St. Hubert’s or donating to help the animals, visit sthuberts.org. St. Hubert’s has been helping animals in need for over 80 years.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.