This small town harbors some of NJ’s best restaurants

If you're looking for a night out on the town, this place might be the spot for you.

Bordentown, New Jersey has some of the best restaurants throughout the entire Garden State.

Specifically on Farnsworth Avenue. That's essentially the 'main street' in Bordentown. That's where it houses some of the best restaurants.

I'll take you down the line to show you what to expect when you're on this street.

The best restaurant by far, in my opinion, is Toscano. It's an upscale steakhouse that also has some amazing Italian food.

They've got the best dry-aged steak I've ever had. I never truly knew steak could taste different until I tried it here. I've written about them before and I highly recommend them.

Not far down Farnsworth Ave, you'll also find Angelo's. They're owned by Toscano and they have incredible food there as well. It's mostly Italian food, but it's one of the best for sure.

A few doors down there is Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza. The name speaks for itself, and boy do they have some of the best pizza in the area. They've also got a beautiful outdoor seating section for the summer months.

Once you get down to the corner of Farnsworth Avenue there's Old Town Pub. Formerly known as The Farnsworth House, this place has pub-style food, as well as two bars. It's a great place for a sit-down meal, but also to end the night if you want to stop in for a drink after eating at any of the aforementioned restaurants.

Bordentown is a really neat town with a lot to offer, but most importantly for Jersey, they've got unbelievable food.

