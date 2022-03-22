This part of NJ is most upset about the direction of our state (Opinion)

It should be no surprise that a clear majority of New Jersey residents believe that the state is headed in the wrong direction.

That expected result is from a recent poll conducted by Rutgers-Eagleton. Turns out that residents of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore are the MOST unhappy about the direction of the state with nearly two-thirds saying we're headed in the wrong direction.

Here's the pullquote from the New Jersey Globe:

More than half of New Jerseyans who identify themselves as independents (55%) say the state is on the wrong track, with 33% viewing things headed in the right direction. Among Democrats, it’s 64% right direction, 26% wrong track; 82% of Republicans say New Jersey is on the wrong track, while 13% view it as moving in the right direction. Most people in South Jersey (59%-35%) and along the Jersey shore (61%-29%) say the state is on the wrong track. More men (52%) and women (51%) say wrong; so do White residents (57%). It’s 50%-33% among Black residents; among Hispanics, right direction/wrong track is nearly split at 43%-41%).

Given all of this angst among residents, the Republican so-called opposition failed to defeat the incumbent in November. One of the main reasons is their candidate was the product of the backroom bosses selecting him at county conventions and excluding the voices of average New Jerseyans.

We heard several voices on the show Tuesday morning that reflect the changing dynamics of politics in this state. Although I am often labeled a "conservative talk show host," I found common ground with the Biden supporting candidate for mayor in Newark, Sheila Montague.

When your shared goals are to help people with practical solutions, it's very easy to move past party affiliation.

We also heard from a 22-year-old voter named Serena who is planning on leaving New Jersey along with many of her contemporaries because of the affordability issue.

This is not a partisan issue at all. I never asked who she supports or affiliates with because it doesn't matter. Republicans, Democrats, unaffiliated voters, black, white, and brown, men and women, ALL feeling the crush of the affordability crisis in New Jersey. Add to the failing school system in so many areas, the push for sexualizing class curriculum and critical race theory and you have the perfect storm for an exodus.

My solution is simple. We need to nominate political leaders who believe in common-sense solutions and fighting for people's rights as parents, business owners, and employees.

We need to fix the function of government, especially the Department of Labor, Education, and Motor Vehicles. We need to focus on our transportation and energy infrastructure. We need to reduce bloated government bureaucracies. Because the bigger the government, the WORSE the service delivery to taxpayers seems to be.

As you know, I launched the Common Sense Club to address these issues and help educate people and candidates. I'm happy to be a sponsor for a big event coming up in April where all are welcome to exchange ideas and participate in the conversation to move our state forward.

Remember the old adage about the definition of insanity, keep doing the same thing expecting different results.

If you are an unaffiliated voter, you have an opportunity to show up on June 7 and vote in the GOP primary. The Democrats have held the majority in this state for a couple of decades and things are getting worse, not better. The GOP continues to push failed professional politicians too weak to take a stand for you and your kids.

Entitled insiders like Tom Kean, Jon Bramnick, and Jack Ciattarelli continue to define the minority party. They continue to celebrate their weakness and pretend that their way is the only way. I'm here to tell you that they are wrong. We have two decades of GOP failure to point to. Remember the old adage about the definition of insanity, keep doing the same thing expecting different results.

I'm urging all New Jerseyans especially those registered as "unaffiliated" to join me in voting in the upcoming June 7 Republican primary. Reject the elite insiders who don't speak for you. Vote for the outsiders, shake up the only political party with the opportunity to challenge and defeat the current majority wrecking our state and trampling on your economic, civil, and medical freedom. Common ground and solutions start with common-sense policies, not partisan rhetoric and talking points. Join me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

