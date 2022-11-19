This NJ town will add a little holiday fright to your Christmas delight

If you've been naughty this year, this event's for you.

When you think of Christmas events, you usually think of sparkling lights, and pictures with Santa. Festive music is playing, Christmas trees are up, and everyone is super happy!

This is not that kind of event; it's even better.

The Paranormal Museum in Asbury Park is holding its annual Krampus Festival, from Dec. 2 to 4. There's lots of spooky festive fun planned for the whole weekend.

Before I get into details, you may be wondering "who, or what is Krampus?" According to Brittanica, Krampus is an old German folklore about a "half-goat, half-demon monster that punishes misbehaving kids during Christmastime." It was also made into a horror movie in 2015.

There's a bunch of fun traditions associated with Krampus, including the Krampuslauf, which is when people roam around the streets attempting to scare others. That sounds like way more fun than singing cheery Christmas carols and waiting in line for your kids to grab a pic with Santa.

You can also submit your name to the naughty list, and they'll read it from the roof of the Paranormal Tower! And don't forget to grab your picture with Krampus and the Yeti!

You can actually take part in a Krampuslauf at The Paranormal Museum's Krampus Fest. There are also other events throughout the weekend, like a film festival, The Monsters of Yule Walking Tour, and the Krampus Brunch. Some events require tickets, so be sure to visit their website for more information.

Check out The Paranormal Museum's full Krampus Festival schedule below.

