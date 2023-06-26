This NJ town was named one of the best to live in the whole country

Lots of towns have bragging rights for specific things. Maybe somebody famous was born there or something was invented there. But how many towns can say that were picked as one of the best places to live in the entire nation?

One New Jersey town can make that claim. Before I tell you which one it is, let me give you the requirements to be considered: the research was done by Livability.com and they limit the list to populations of 75,000 to 500,000 and cities with median home values of less than $500,000.

So maybe your hometown didn’t qualify for one of those reasons, or maybe it’s just not a nice place to live!

Here are the metrics: Amenities, Economy, Education, Environment, Health, Housing, Safety, and Transportation.

Livability partially describes Clifton this way:

Beyond living in proximity to all of the amenities that the city has to offer (only two trains or one bus ride away, to be exact), Clifton has its own vast set of amenities that are uniquely its own. The Clifton Arts Center, the Brighton Asylum (the scariest haunted house in New Jersey that’s gained national attention), the Hamilton House Museum and a whopping 39 parks are just a few of the things that make Clifton a best place to live in the U.S.

The city of 90,000 also boasts lower than average crime rates, a low cost of living (for New Jersey), and a strong public school system.

Clifton is also cited for being “one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, and residents from all walks of life feel right at home.”

They didn’t even mention one of the city’s best attractions: Rutt’s Hut!

