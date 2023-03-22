This NJ town might just be the ‘strongest town’ in America

Only one town in all of New Jersey is in the national running for being called Strongest Town in the United States. Now before we get to the town, we need to explain what this isn't.

It isn't about the fittest people hitting the gym 12 hours a week. It isn't about bench pressing a small car. Not even close.

The Strongest Town Contest is a competition among only 16 towns across the United States set up in bracket-style (good month for that) to determine by vote which town is "working to build resilience from the bottom up."

They are said to be towns that

are doing the hard work of becoming stronger, putting in place the processes, systems, and commitments that build enduring resilience and long-term prosperity.

Processes? Systems? This sounds like an obscure corporate email to me. But hey whatever.

So what's the only town from New Jersey to make it into this strongest town competition?

Dunellen. That little town of fewer than 8,000 people tucked away in Middlesex County. In this bracket, they're up against Brattleboro, Vermont.

Whichever town wins then takes on either Los Altos, California or Selma, North Carolina. So Dunellen needs your vote. You can vote here.

I already did. Now I never set foot in Dunellen. But hey, Jersey has to have Jersey's back, right?

Why should you vote Dunellen? The town says it prioritizes people over vehicles by adhering to “a mindful and holistic approach” in its planning.

Not sure what that means but see if this makes more sense.

Dunellen’s application reads,

The contributions of the residents, business owners, municipal staff and supportive organizations show the love they have for this small town – they go above and beyond in supporting the community’s goals.

Winner is announced April 14.

