Dunellen, NJ Police Officer gives man a second chance at life

We never know how our actions will change the lives of other people. No one knows this more than police officers who act daily to help people and keep our streets safe. Sometimes an action has consequences that go beyond the initial satisfaction of saving someone.

This happened in the case of Dunellen Police Officer Joe Dudley.

Patrolman Joe Dudley and the Dunellen Police Department (Photo from the Dunellen Borough Police Department Facebook page) Patrolman Joe Dudley and the Dunellen Police Department (Photo from the Dunellen Borough Police Department Facebook page) loading...

A couple of years ago he was called to a fire scene and at risk to his own life and safety, he was able to heroically pull a 77-year-old man away from certain death, to safety. Officer Dudley's heroism was rewarded by the Dunellen Borough Council as he was presented with a 2024 National Life Do Good Heroes Award from the National Life Group Foundation during Monday's Borough Council meeting.

His actions gave the man he saved another 6 months of life. The man's son was there to present the award to Joe and told the story of how he was able to ask his dad about proposing to his then-girlfriend, which he would have never been able to do if Officer Dudley hadn't saved his life.

Thanks to all of our police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to help others. You never know how much your actions will change the lives of those around you and the people you save for the better.

