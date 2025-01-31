This is the latest NJ downtown area to be reborn by development

Dunellen is having a moment. After decades of planning and effort, this small Middlesex County borough is transforming into a vibrant downtown that’s finally getting its due.

With a mix of new housing, retail spaces, and façade improvements, Dunellen is showing what a well-thought-out redevelopment plan can do.

It all started with a vision back in 2003, when the town adopted a downtown redevelopment plan to breathe life into a business district that had stalled after losing its main employer in the ’60s.

Fast forward to now, and projects like The Nell—a mixed-use development built on the site of the old Art Color printing factory—are leading the charge.

Located across from the NJ Transit train station, The Nell brought 252 apartments, retail spaces, and a batch of townhomes, proving that Dunellen is ready to welcome growth while maintaining its small-town charm.

Since then, additional projects have taken off, with more housing and mixed-use buildings either completed or underway along North Avenue and Front Street.

The borough has carefully capped building heights at three stories and worked to balance new construction with preserving the character of its historic homes.

To encourage long-time property owners to participate, Dunellen even introduced tax abatement programs for small-scale upgrades.

It’s not just about aesthetics, either. Every project includes affordable housing and flood management strategies to address modern concerns.

These efforts have already earned Dunellen recognition, including a “Great Downtown” award from the American Planning Association’s NJ Chapter.

With more foot traffic, new businesses, and growing buzz, Dunellen is showing how a small New Jersey town can become a big success story. The renaissance is here—and it’s just the beginning.

