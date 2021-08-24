NJ Olympians Athing Mu, Sydney McLaughlin honored Saturday

Two New Jersey Olympians will be honored for their summer game achievements during the upcoming weekend.

The city of Trenton will host a parade to honor Athing Mu on Sunday starting at Trenton Central High School and ending at City Hall, Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5. The first planning meeting was held Monday.

Mu, a Trenton Central graduate, was the first American woman since 1968 to win the gold in the 800 meter at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Before the games started Gusciora unveiled a banner of Mu on Trenton City Hall.

She also helped Team USA win another gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay with 21-year-old Sydney McLaughlin of Dunellen.

after her team won the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The borough will honor McLaughlin Saturday morning at Columbia Park with the renaming of the running track where she practiced at growing up in her honor.

"This is the track she used growing up as a kid and her father coached the kids in the youth programs. They're a very athletic family," Mayor Jason F. Cilento told New Jersey 101.5.

Cilento is hopeful "Dunellen's spirit" will move most residents to turn out for he 9:30 a.m. ceremony. U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman has said she'll be there. Her former coach Mike McCabe and principal Sister Percylee Hart from Union Catholic will also attend.

"We'll just honor her for her great contribution to the United States through winning two gold medals at the Olympics," Cilento said.

McLaughlin also won gold in the 400 meter hurdles.

Gold medalists Athing Mu, Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States. Mu won Women's 800m Final and McLaughlin won Women's 400m Hurdles Final both on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 4. (Photos by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

