Fire damages Dunellen, NJ firehouse: Cause under investigation

A firehouse in Dunellen suffered "significant damage" from a fire Tuesday afternoon but the fire company is asking people to hold their donations.

Mayor Jason Cilento said that damage to the Dunellen Defender Fire Co. 1 building is still being assessed and the Middlesex County Fire Marshall's Office will determine the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries to anyone involved in putting out the fire, according to Cilento.

Photos show at least two firetrucks partially blackened by the fire and smoke damage on the front of the firehouse.

A picture posted by Kempter's Fire Wire shows heavy damage to the passenger side of a fire truck inside the firehouse.

Damage to the Dunellen Fire Company firehouse and firetrucks after a fire (Dunellen Defender Fire Company #1)

Hold your donations

The fire company on its Facebook page said it appreciated offers to assist but asked people to hold off on donations while their insurance company's adjusters complete their assessment.

"We ask that you hold your donations and think of us when we have our fundraiser letters come out in a few weeks for our normal fund drive," the department wrote. "If, at a time in the future, we find we are in financial straits due to the fire and have a gap in what we have to repair/replace versus our coverage we may reach out for specific fundraising for help with the building."

Interior of the Dunellen Defender Fire Company #1 firehouse after a fire (Mayor Jason F. Cilento)

'Dunellen Strong'

Cilento said that the borough will be covered by mutual aid from neighboring departments until Dunellen's defenders are back at full strength.

"We are a strong community but our friendships and partnerships with our neighbors make us even stronger. We thank them for that," Cilento said.

The mayor said an undamaged American flag in the bay of the firehouse symbolizes the strength and determination of first responders.

"We are Dunellen Strong, and we will come back from this, and we will be stronger from this. We are the Miracle Mile and the Miracle Mile Means Community," the mayor said.

Damage to the Dunellen Fire Company #1 firehouse and firetrucks after a fire (Dunellen Defender Fire Company #1)

