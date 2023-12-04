Fire burns in walls of historic NJ hotel that once hosted Hollywood royalty

🔥The fire started in the basement of the Dunellen Hotel early Sunday morning

DUNELLEN — Fire early Sunday morning damaged a historic hotel that dates back to 1869.

A fire in the basement of the historic Dunellen Hotel and Rathskeller was first reported around 12:45 a.m. and confined to the walls of the restaurant, according to Dunellen Defender Fire Co. 1. Everyone inside the hotel and restaurant got out on their own.

The fire was contained to the walls of the building. Firefighters cleared the scene around 4:15 a.m.

Hotel with a story

The Dunellen Hotel was built in 1869 as a private home. It was remodeled in 1925 with the addition of a hotel and restaurant named the Charlotte Inn and renamed the Dunellen Hotel in 1929.

Actor Clark Gable once stopped at the hotel. It also was the inspiration for an episode of "The Honeymooners."

Cause of the fire

The Middlesex County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Unnamed officials told News 12 that the fire started in a dryer.

The restaurant at the hotel is temporarily closed, according to its Facebook page.

Ten people staying at the hotel were assisted by Red Cross New Jersey.

