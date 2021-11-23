If you’re the type of person who looks forward to Black Friday shopping more than devouring turkey, keep reading. While many stores have announced their upcoming sales, one sticks out among the rest. Looking to upgrade your household items this fall? Head to Target.

Target is known for having some of the best Black Friday sales around, but this year they seem to have outdone themselves. From stand mixers to Tv’s and more, you can get any product imaginable this year for a steal. So here are the details:

In terms of technology, there are a couple of great deals.

The Apple Watch SE is being sold for $220, which is $60 dollars off of its original price. If you are an athlete or are interested in fitness this is the perfect time to purchase this.

The Roku Smart TV is also on sale for $380 which is about 25% off of its original price.

Have kids? This next one is exciting. Purchase an Oculus Quest 2 on Black Friday for $299 and receive a $50 Target gift card. Virtual Reality is becoming more popular by the day and is the perfect holiday surprise.

Sick of using the same cleaning and cooking items that you’ve had for years? There are plenty of household sales that you can take advantage of at Target.

Purchase a brand new Windtunnel vacuum for just $70, which can be used to clean up the mess of your new Air Fryer which is being sold at a 50% off discount.

The KitchenAid mixer is also going to be on sale for $220 which is about 50% of the original price.

If you love discounts and need to purchase long-term use items, Target is definitely the place.

