This NJ pool has banned kids

You may associate pools with the sound of children happily splashing away, but for one New Jersey pool, kids are no longer welcome.

Bally’s AC Hotel and Casino has instituted a 21-and-over-only policy effective immediately for their pool and fitness center.

Due to customer demand, Bally’s Pool & Fitness will be available to ADULTS ONLY (21+),” the casino said on Instagram. “Kick back, relax, and take a dip!

Couple in the pool, close up David De Lossy loading...

According to a statement from Bally’s:

The pool is an amenity for our hotel guests. After receiving many complaints, Bally’s changed its pool accessibility to guests 21 years or older, and it has been well received,” said Michael Monty, General Manager of Bally’s Atlantic City.

Apparently, unruly and unsupervised children running amok bothered the adult guests, who, it is assumed, paid a pretty penny to stay at Bally’s. So now the grownups can enjoy a relaxed day at the pool undisturbed.

Swimming in Clear Waters dondiego21 loading...

Families who are put out by the rule change could always go to the Showboat, I guess. It unveiled its mammoth Island Waterpark this summer. The new Island Waterpark includes more than a dozen water slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, an 11,000 linear-foot lazy river, the largest arcade on the East Coast and the largest Zoltar fortune teller in the world. Construction of all the amenities at the park isn’t complete yet, as it’s a multi-phase opening.

Of course, if the families really want to go swimming together, there is a big ocean accessible to visitors to Atlantic City.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.