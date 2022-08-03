This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why

If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store.

According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business.

Stop & Shop is a fairly popular grocery store, however, it happens to be thriving in other areas of the tri-state. I haven’t seen any theories as to why this particular Highland Park chain may be having more difficulty than others as the same challenges face them all: Amazon Fresh, and the new proliferation of discount grocery stores like Lidl and Aldi.

But the chain keeps trying. Matter of fact, according to Supermarket News, just this summer a $140 million dollar investment was made in an effort to strengthen Stop & Shop locations, specifically in New York City.

Many Stop & Shop's will be remodeled in an effort to bring in more customers and give certain areas more of a neighborhood, friendly feel.

Stop & Shop has also pledged to help fight food security issues across the state, and has partnered with many other businesses in order to do so.

It seems as though the Stop & Shops that have had to close across NJ may just not have been conveniently located or busy enough, as the supermarkets continue to expand and improve. Luckily for those in areas where Stop & Shops have closed, there are locations close enough that if you aren’t ready to give up your favorite market you won’t have to.

