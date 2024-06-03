This NJ county is offering free movies in its parks all summer

Perhaps New Jersey counties are just like people. Some are more fun than others.

I wish my county of Hunterdon did something as cool as what they’re doing in Gloucester County. They’re doing another summer of free movies in their parks. There’s no catch here. They really are free.

Also, who needs to save money most, and who’s dying to figure out things to do with their kids while they’re out of school for the summer? You got it. Harried parents.

So these movies are all the family-friendly variety. Movies like “Little Mermaid,” “Elemental” and “The Lorax” are perfect for a summer evening.

What I love even more about how Gloucester County did this is they don’t stick to the same park week after week. They move these free nights all over the county. More work for them but better for their taxpayers.

Not only that, but they’re also different nights of the week, making it easier for busy families to get to at least one or more of them.

These free movies in the park under the stars usually start at dusk and the rain date is always the following night.

He’s a rundown of what’s still to come this season.

Wednesday, June 12 - Galbraith Park, Westville

“Migration"

Friday, June 14 - Scotland Run Park, Clayton

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" (the 1971 original)

Monday, June 24 - Wenonah Lake, Wenonha

“Trolls: Band Together"

Friday, June 28 - Woolwich Twp.

“Migration"

Friday, July 5 - New Street Park, Glassboro

“Under the Boardwalk"

Friday, July 12 - Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury

“Elemental"

Wednesday, July 17 - Swedesboro Auction Block, Swedesboro

“Super Mario Bros"

Friday, July 19 - Red Bank Battlefield, National Park

“The Lorax"

Wednesday, July 24 - Stewart Park, Mullica Hill

“Trolls: Band Together"

Friday, July 26 - Edgarton Christian Academy, Newfield

“Trolls: Band Together"

Monday, Aug. 5 - Franklinville Twp. Sports Complex, Franklinville

“Super Mario Bros"

Friday, Aug. 9 - Washington Lake Park, Washington Twp.

“Under the Boardwalk"

Monday, Aug. 12 - Fort Billings Park, Paulsboro

"Super Mario Bros”

Friday, Aug. 16 - Monroe Twp.

“Super Mario Bros"

Wednesday, Aug. 21 - River Winds Community Center, West Deptford

“Super Mario Bros"

Friday, Aug. 23 - Sunset Auditorium, Pitman

“Migration"

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - National Park Ballfields, National Park

“Super Mario Bros"

Friday, Aug. 30 - Ella Harris Park, Mullica Hill

“Trolls: Band Together"

Check out more information here.

