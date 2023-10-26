Rudolph the Musical coming to NJ for one show only this season

The holiday season is upon us in New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be eating at the Thanksgiving table while gearing up for all the festivities still to come.

Although some prefer to wait to get a start on the holidays closer to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, others like to get a jump start much sooner than that.

Not just for presents and gifts, but for holiday shows as well. Shows in particular are important to get tickets to in advance simply because of the risk of sell-out.

It's even more important when those shows visit our area for one performance only. If you don't grab your tickets early enough, you might miss out.

And that's exactly the case with this particular family show. A beloved classic comes to the stage for an amazing musical performance.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to New Jersey for just one show this holiday season. If you've never seen this musical performance before, it's definitely worth the trip.

It's especially cool for kids to see their favorite Christmas characters come to life on stage. The first time I saw this show myself was in 2019.

We took our kids to the Count Basie Center's Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre where the show was performing, and it really was a great performance. The kids loved it, and we loved it. I highly recommend checking it out while it's in our area.

Speaking of which, you won't have many opportunities. As mentioned above, the show is coming to New Jersey for one show only.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is returning to the Count Basie Center's Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank, NJ, on November 28, 2028. Click here for ticket info to the one and only stop for this musical in The Garden State. Showtime is 7 P.M.

