Ranking amusement parks is bold.

Why?

Because just like when you fall hard for a woman (OK, ladies, or a guy), it's not necessarily who's most popular or best looking.

It's an intangible thing. Just like you build sweet memories with one you love, you do this with amusement parks and other things. They become special and best for highly personal reasons.

It can be about nostalgia or certain associations. Is there a better example than how many of us remember Action Park with affection even when those memories are compound fractures and broken teeth on their Alpine Slide? But maybe it was about a time in your life, a first taste of freedom, so many things.

Photo by Anne Nygard on Unsplash Photo by Anne Nygard on Unsplash loading...

Yet Stacker went for it. They boldly ranked 21 New Jersey amusement parks from worst to best. They did this using data from TripAdvisor which used a combination of not only reviews but page views and overall ratings.

I think number one may be obvious.

What they put at number six though truly had me scratching my head. Scroll through the list of amusement attractions, parks and venues and see if you think they got it right or wrong.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

