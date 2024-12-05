See amazing views of NYC with Santa aboard this NJ brunch cruise

The holidays have arrived across the Great Garden State, which is full of Christmas cheer, traditions, and celebrations. And in New Jersey, there are numerous ways to celebrate.

What's really great is the time of year we're now in. As we all know, Santa Claus arrives at the tail end of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

But don't let the location fool you. He may usher in the holiday season in the city that never sleeps, but Santa is fully making his rounds all throughout the Great Garden State.

And those stops come in all shapes and styles. For example, Santa will take the time between now and Christmas day to visit towns up and down the parkway, and on either end of I-195.

Actually, it's much more than that. For as amazing as it may sound, Santa is visiting areas of New Jersey at all corners of the state. But outside the towns and malls, he's also setting sail and would love for you and your family to join him.

Departing from the Highlands, NJ, the port is the Seastreak Santa Brunch Cruise, which sets sail toward NYC Harbor. Yes, you get to enjoy the views of New York City while spending time with the jolly man himself.

And although you'll be near the big city, you never actually need to leave New Jersey to climb aboard the cruise. Delicious food, Photos with Santa, and great family fun while taking in the sights from the NYC Harbor. Who could ask for more?

The Seastreak Santa Brunch Cruise is happening on select dates in December, and each cruise is approximately 3 hours long. More on this special holiday family event departing from Highlands, NJ, including tickets can be found here.

