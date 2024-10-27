This New Jerseyan is playing in his first World Series

New Jersey is once again represented in the World Series. We have so many famous athletes or people from our state that sometimes it’s hard to remember them all.

Some you may have never even known.

But if you’re a baseball fan in New Jersey, you likely know that Anthony Volpe, the shortstop for the New York Yankees, is from New Jersey—specifically, Watchung, which is in Somerset County.

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images loading...

Volpe was raised there. He attended Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, where he was a standout star alongside another current major leaguer, Jack Leiter.

In only his second season in the big leagues, Volpe is playing in his first World Series. He had a critical RBI in the tenth inning of game one, which looked like it could be the winning RBI before Freddie Freeman dramatically ended the game for the Dodgers with a walk-off grand slam, the first in World Series history.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Photo by Harry How/Getty Images loading...

Volpe has already achieved a milestone in the majors, though. He won the Gold Glove Award for American League shortstops in his rookie season, 2023.

Now, Volpe isn’t the next Jeter; don’t get it twisted. But he doesn’t have to be either. He’s come up big for the Yankees numerous times already this postseason and has shown he’s an elite defender.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images loading...

The Yankees currently trail the World Series 2-0 to the Dodgers, but the series now shifts to New York for three games.

Could Volpe have some heroics of his own for his hometown team? That remains to be seen. But I know a lot of us in Jersey will be rooting for him.

