NJ’s 3 best hot dog joints are scattered throughout the state

It's not exactly the food you think of when you think of New Jersey. In a lot of ways, we're a melting pot for all different types of food from around the world.

Believe it or not, hot dogs are part of that, too. The food you typically think of grilling up during the summer or buying at a baseball game also has some amazing restaurants dedicated to it in the Garden State.

And no matter what part of the state you're in, you can find some good spots for it.

Starting with the classic Rutt's Hut in Clifton, New Jersey. They're home to "the ripper" hot dog. They also have other delicious items on their menu as well. Ranging from chili to fish sandwiches, you're sure to find something you like here. You can find their menu here.

Moving along to Buttzville, New Jersey, you will find Hot Dog Johnny's. This place is as well versed in hot dogs as they are in gorgeous locations. They're situated right along the Pequest River. Their website makes mention of that, too:

"With the Pequest River flowing in the background, Hot Dog Johnny’s is a landmark to anyone having traveled Route 46 through Buttzville, New Jersey."

They just celebrated 80 years of being in business this year too. Be sure to check them out if you're ever in the Buttzville area.

Lastly, you can find Russ Ayres Famous Hot Dogs in Bordentown, New Jersey. They just celebrated 26 years of being in business in Bordentown.

Any place that celebrates a milestone like that, you're safe in knowing they have great food.

