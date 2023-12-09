This New Jersey restaurant provides comfort and great food

When the weather gets a little bit dicey and colder, we have a tendency not to frequent restaurants as much. We stay home and get cabin fever and cranky. Well, at least that’s the experience I have seen.

I encourage you to get out of the house and pay a visit to The Ark Pub and Eatery in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. The minute you walk into The Ark I feel decompressed as comfort pours over me. Sounds like I’m exaggerating but I’m not.

The Ark Pub and Eatery makes you feel that you’ve been transformed into a pub in Ireland or Scotland. The interior is pleasantly aged with character and comfort. I enjoy a good bar I prefer sitting at the bar than at a table. True to form The Ark has an awesome bar. It is very comfortable, and the bartenders make you feel that you’ve been going there for years.

The casual attitude at The Ark is to sit down, relax, enjoy each other, have a great meal, a cold beer or glass of wine, and take it all in. They purposely don’t have any WIFI, and they do that because it makes it easier to enjoy yourself and you will be at The Ark.

The staff at The Ark have been there for years and they continue to work there because of owners Tony and Gina, meet these two at The Ark and you’ll feel like you’ve been friends for years, truly down-to-earth people. I love many items on their menu including their port wine burger, a must, their chili, steamers, fish sandwich, and so many other great dishes. The Ark supports local purveyors and it’s evident in all their fish dishes, including the customer’s ability to bring in your catch of the day and they’ll cook it up. They have all kinds of cool events throughout the week. Grab your friends and family; enjoy the comfortable surroundings and outstanding food at The Ark. It’s one of my favorite places; it’ll be one of yours too. Oh, and leave your electronics in the car, and talk to each other.

