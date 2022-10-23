This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again

Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.

Mashed praised its corned beef and pastrami and the huge and I’m talking Big Joe huge, portions along with the enjoyable pickle bar. In looking over the Mashed list of top U.S. delis, I’ve been to a few of the delis in other cities on their list and I have to agree that it’s a pretty complete and accurate compilation of the best in the U.S..

Harold’s New York Deli in Edison has been a destination for many of us. I’ve enjoyed their pastrami, pickle bar and the cheesecake is pretty good, not outstanding but good.

attachment-2 loading...

Don’t be fooled by other Harold’s Deli’s that have popped up here in New Jersey. The one in Edison next to the hotel is the only one owned by the original Harold Jaffe who took his Carnegie Deli New York experience and nestled in Edison. As a result, people flocked to Harold’s to enjoy the “New York” experience of a great deli.

The restaurant is usually packed and open 7 days a week 12 hours a day. I tried to find out how many pounds of corned beef and pastrami they go through in a day but I couldn’t get an accurate total but it has to be in the hundreds of pounds.

attachment-1 loading...

If you want a nice relaxing lunch or early dinner forget about it, this place moves and serves your food quickly. You can take the time to savor the goodness of your meal then it’s time to move on but every minute you’re eating at Harold’s you’ll enjoy it.

Here’s a piece of advice, wear stretchy pants or sweatpants, dress with comfort and allow for room to expand, you’ll need it after a meal at Harold’s New York Deli.

Congratulations on being one of the top 15 deli’s here in the U.S... The honor is well deserved. Mazel tov!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

