This New Jersey city ranks is the best hidden gem for startups

While our minds tend to think of Silicon Valley, New York City, or Austin when thinking of creating a startup, a new study reveals a city in New Jersey that is a hidden gem for starting your business.

Market Beat surveyed 3,000 business executives to identify where potential startup creators should be looking.

According to Market Beat’s founder, Matt Paulson:

Our survey highlights cities that not only provide cost-effective solutions but also foster supportive environments for innovation and growth. These hidden gems are proving that you don't need to be in a traditional startup hub to achieve success.

Coming in at number one was Sebring Flordia, followed by Flagstaff, Arizona and Monroe, Louisiana.

One town from our neighboring state of Pennsylvania came in at number four. Get ready, fans of the The Office, it’s Scranton, PA.

As for people who want to start a new venture in New Jersey?

Red Bank is one of the best cities for startups

It emerged in 67th place, so aspiring entrepreneurs might want to check it out.

Per Market Beat’s study:

Red Bank offers a unique environment for startups, particularly in the arts, technology, and small businesses. The Red Bank RiverCenter provides essential support, including mentoring, funding, and coworking spaces. Red Bank’s vibrant arts scene, strategic location, and supportive community make it an ideal location for new ventures.

There you have it, startup creators to-be, Red Bank is where you want to be if you have an interest in creating your own business in the Garden State.

You can read Market Beat's entire study here.

