This massive Shark Week blimp is flying over the Jersey Shore

The biggest shark you'll find along the Jersey Shore this month may be hundreds of feet above you.

To promote Shark Week that starts July 24, the cable channel Discovery is flying two massive blimps along the shorelines of America, including the Jersey Shore.

Shore visitors are asked to post their blimp sightings using #EastShark or #WestShark to see which region has the "biggest Shark Week fans."

The East Coast blimp, originating from Nashville, is 128 feet long and 44 feet tall, holding 68,000 cubic feet of helium. The blimps can travel at speeds up to 53 miles per hour, and cover up to 300 miles per day.

Visit this page to see when the East Coast blimp will fly over a city near you.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

