Super Bowl LVII is history, and the Eagles' mission now is to find a way back to the Big Game and avenge their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs; and their former head coach, Andy Reid, will surely go to the Hall of Fame.

When you think of the many people responsible for getting the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, names like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Camden native Hassan Reddick come to mind.

But if you're a true Eagles fan, the man most responsible for getting the Eagles not only to this Super Bowl, but the one they won in 2017 is Marlboro High School graduate, Howie Roseman.

Roseman, like so many people who ended up spending time in Marlboro, was born in Brooklyn. His family moved to Marlboro, whose high school he later graduated from. You can see his high school pictures here from NJ.com.

Roseman was actually interviewed in 1999 by New York Jets general manager, Mike Tannenbaum. Who knows? If he had gotten the job, the green-lit Empire State Building could have been for the Jets.

Roseman did get a job with the Eagles in 2000 and was promoted to general manager in 2010. Since he was hired in 2000, the Eagles have the league's fourth-most playoff victories (14), and fourth-most postseason berths (14); including a division-leading nine NFC East crowns.

It wasn't until head coach Chip Kelly, who had banished Roseman in a bad power play, was let go in 2015 that Roseman got to really show what he can do. What he did was put together a team coached by Doug Pederson. Led by No. 2 draft choice quarterback Carson Wentz, and later quarterback Nick Foles, they would beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Roseman was named Executive of the Year in 2017 by the Sporting News, and Pro Football Writers.

That was in 2018, just 5 short years ago. In 2020, the Eagles had dropped to 4-11-1, and chants of "Fire Howie" filled the air

Since that time, Roseman rebuilt the team with a different head coach, Nick Siriani; and a different quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Also, lots of incredible drafting (Devonta Smith), trading (A J Brown), and free agent signings (Hassan Reddick, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner Johnson); and once again the Eagles are back in the Big Game. Once again, Roseman has been named Executive of the Year.

Who does that??? A man destined for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, that's who!

Roseman also has some Jersey attitude in him; when "forgiven" by fans, he responded as a true Jersey guy would. But he did it with love, knowing he has the love of the Eagles fans.

But how will Howie respond to this Super Bowl?

Now that Super Bowl LVII has come and gone with the Eagles losing a heartbreaker 38-35, Roseman has his work cut out for him. Twenty members of this team, which was built to win, now will become free agents. Roseman must also pay quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is coming off an MVP-type year.

Here's Roseman at last week's press conference:

"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term. And he's certainly one of our best players. So that's something we'll keep all the contract talks internal but we'd definitely like to keep Jalen Hurts here the long term."

Roseman was asked if signing Hurts to a big contract would prohibit him from singing other players:

I think we have, obviously, a large number of free agents that we knew going in. I think when we looked at this team – and we always look at this team over not just this year, but over a period of time – we knew we needed to get additional picks. That's one of the reasons that we made the trade last year was to make sure we have picks going forward. And even though maybe we don't have the amount of picks this year, we have a bunch of high picks. And then next year, we're going to have a tremendous amount of picks.

We already have two additional picks from two trades that we made. And just by the sheer number of the free agents, we're going to have comp picks next year. Even if we signed a bunch of guys, we are going to have comp picks next year. So, I think we go into it with that understanding that it's going to be impossible to keep every single person on this team. But we're here to compete. I think that a lot of times, I've heard this week, you know, we'll be back. Just because we say it doesn't mean it. We've got to make that happen. I take great pride in trying to do my part.

Can he do it? After seeing what he's done so far, I wouldn't bet against him.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

