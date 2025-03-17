This is why property taxes are spiking — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

☑️ Internet posts are promoting an event called "Project X" for July

☑️ Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr said the city won't allow it

☑️ Unruly crowds shut down the Wildwood boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend

WILDWOOD — A Jersey Shore city says it is ready for yet another unauthorized event being promoted on social media that could potentially bring thousands to town.

“Project X in Wildwood” was promoted in two posts on TikTok, which included little detail about the event. One of the posts was titled "let this be the best party of the year."

A post about the event on the The Wildwoods, NJ Community Facebook page included a date of July 12 and an image from the 2012 movie "Project X." Three Californhia high school students throw a party for a friend's 17th birthday that quickly grows out of control as news of the party spreads, according to IMDB.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. in the comments of the Facebook post wrote, "we will be on top of it." In a second comment, he wrote, "This will not be allowed and the police will shut this down."

"We are grateful for your notification. We will track the issue and resolve it efficiently before it causes further disruption," Wildwood public safety commissioner Steve Mikulski wrote.

☑️ Route 80 had been closed eastbound in Wharton for over a month

☑️ A crossover lane should open soon to keep truck traffic on the highway

☑️ The repairs are in the 2nd of six phases to completion

Commuters around Route 80 in Morris County got good news and bad news about the closure caused by a maze of old mines under the collapsing highway.

The good news is that designs are nearly complete on a crossover to shift one eastbound lane to the westbound side of the highway. Once the design is final, it will take about two weeks to complete. The goal is to keep tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles off Route 10 and 46, which are being used as alternate routes.

"This measure will hopefully ease the burden of truck traffic in our communities by reducing their reliance on detours and alternate routes," state Sen. Senator Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, said in a statement. "I recognize the significant disruption this has caused to everyday life and we are fully committed to resolving the issue as swiftly, and more importantly, as safely as possible."

💲 Some tax bills increased over $1,000 last year

💲💲 State law allows bigger property tax increases this year

💲💲💲 One town had a 153% tax increase

In the state infamous for its high property taxes, some New Jersey towns suffer more than others.

New Jersey collected $34.5 billion in property taxes last year. That's an increase of $1.2 billion from 2023.

According to new state Department of Community Affairs data, the average statewide property tax bill increased by 2.98% — or $292.

But a few towns saw average tax increases nearly 10 times the state average. Thousands of homeowners throughout the state faced tax bills over $1,000 greater than the year before.

Until last year, a property tax cap limited increases by 2% with some exceptions for health care and pension costs. The law was signed by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2010.

Cities and towns needed voter approval to increase property taxes by more than 2%.

That is no longer the case.

🚨 An off-duty Stone Harbor police officer was attacked while jogging

🚨 A group of five was charged in connection with the assault

🚨 Prosecutors say the attack was not provoked by the officer

WILDWOOD — Five people face charges in the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer while he exercised on the boardwalk Wednesday evening.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the Stone Harbor police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was running when he encountered the group. He suffered a concussion and facial fractures because of the attack.

Officials said the attack was unprovoked.

All five of the suspects were from Camden and Gloucester counties and were arrested within a day of the attack.

The New York Post is reporting on a former mobster who has gone from lawbreaker to lawmaker.

According to the post: John Alite, a former Gambino crime family enforcer-turned-mob turncoat, was sworn in Wednesday as a councilman representing the sleepy New Jersey borough of Englishtown.

“You know what? I can really do some good. I already had a bad past, and I’m here to redeem my whole life, and I would like to go out doing everything in a positive way,” Alite, 62, told The Post.

His work in the 1980s and 1990s as a top “earner” for the “Teflon Don,” Gambino boss John Gotti, and son John “Junior” Gotti, will serve him well in politics, he explained.

