It was a guy from the Jersey Shore, Michael Uslan, who is responsible for the Batman movies, and perhaps the whole Marvel series being turned into blockbuster films.

Had it not been for Uslan buying the rights to Batman with a partner, the movies and the whole superhero craze may have never happened.

Michael grew up as a comic book fan in Ocean Township and now lives in Essex County. He even wrote a book about his passion for Batman in 2011 called "The Boy Who Loved Batman."

He worked for DC comics in the 1970s and bugged the president, Sol Harrison, for the movie rights.

Harrison told Uslan that since the TV show in the sixties ended, the brand was dead. He persisted and after six months of negotiations bought the movie rights along with his partner Benjamin Melniker.

2018 TCM Classic Film Festival - Thursday Getty Images for TCM loading...

After 10 long years of pitching the movie idea, it finally made it to theatres in 1989 starring Michael Keaton.

The latest Batman film is currently doing well again at box offices around the world. It's simply titled "The Batman," and yes you will see Michael Uslan's name in the credits as executive producer.

Had it not been for this Jersey guy's passion for the comic book superhero and his persistence in buying the movie rights the whole superhero movie phenomenon may have never happened.

Check out his book, even if you're not a superhero movie fan. It's a great read and a tale of another New Jersey native who did what many people didn't think could be done.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: