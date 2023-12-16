This is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas candy for 2023, study says

A few week’s ago, I shared the results of a study that gave me pause. Results of a poll put out by CandyStore.com revealed that New Jerseyans ranked Skittle as their favorite Christmas candy in 2022.

You read that right… skittles. Maybe the respondents were all in a rough headspace when they chose them, because in my personal opinion: yuck.

So I was relieved to find a more recent study performed by Hub Score that gave an update on each state’s favorite candy to treat themselves to during the month of December.

TSM Illustration TSM Illustration loading...

First, the more traditional Christmas candy:

Peppermint Bark was the favorite for Hawaii and Washington D.C.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Two states picked Reindeer Corn as their number one choice: Connecticut and Washington.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Candy Canes came out on top for six total states: Florida, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

Berlin Christmas Markets Open To The Public Getty Images loading...

As for the Garden State? Apparently this year we need a handful of Reese’s Pieces to get into the Holiday spirit.

We ranked them as our number one favorite Christmas candy for 2023.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Here’s our top five, according to Hub Score:

1️⃣ Reese’s Pieces

2️⃣ KitKat

3️⃣ M&Ms

4️⃣ Skittles (still somehow among our favorites?)

5️⃣ Candy Canes

You can see the full list of states and their favorite Christmas candies here.

Want a trip down Christmas Memory Lane? Check out the popular holiday toys of yore!

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.