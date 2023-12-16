This is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas candy for 2023, study says
A few week’s ago, I shared the results of a study that gave me pause. Results of a poll put out by CandyStore.com revealed that New Jerseyans ranked Skittle as their favorite Christmas candy in 2022.
You read that right… skittles. Maybe the respondents were all in a rough headspace when they chose them, because in my personal opinion: yuck.
So I was relieved to find a more recent study performed by Hub Score that gave an update on each state’s favorite candy to treat themselves to during the month of December.
First, the more traditional Christmas candy:
Peppermint Bark was the favorite for Hawaii and Washington D.C.
Two states picked Reindeer Corn as their number one choice: Connecticut and Washington.
Candy Canes came out on top for six total states: Florida, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.
As for the Garden State? Apparently this year we need a handful of Reese’s Pieces to get into the Holiday spirit.
We ranked them as our number one favorite Christmas candy for 2023.
Here’s our top five, according to Hub Score:
1️⃣ Reese’s Pieces
2️⃣ KitKat
3️⃣ M&Ms
4️⃣ Skittles (still somehow among our favorites?)
5️⃣ Candy Canes
You can see the full list of states and their favorite Christmas candies here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
