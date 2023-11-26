This is was ranked NJ’s favorite Christmas candy and I’m baffled

Not to start out this Holiday season as the Grinch or Ebenezar Scrooge of Christmas candies, but as they sing in Muppet Christmas Carol, “Here comes Mr. Humbug.”

A study was put out last year ranking each state’s favorite holiday candy and if New Jerseyans still have the same number one choice as last year then I may need to hold some sort of statewide intervention.

A bulk online retailer called CandyStore.com surveyed 16,000 customers to determine what sweet treats are preferred during the holiday season.

The first thing that comes to mind when I think of holiday treats is either Candy Canes or Peppermint Bark. Between the two, they had ten number-one spots in the states’ rankings.

Now personally, I would label those as “mints” and not “candy” in the traditional sense, but I trust CandyStore.com to know what they’re talking about.

Then of course there are Chocolate Santas, which took the number one spot in five states.

All of those make total sense to me as a favorite Christmas candy, so where did New Jersey go so wrong?

Our preferred candy during the month of December? I couldn’t believe it.

Skittles.

Skittles????

When you picture rocking around your Christmas tree are you picturing a big ol’ bag of what are essentially jelly beans trying to look like M&Ms?

I shudder to even picture it.

Nothing about Skittles screams "Christmastime is here," but apparently I'm in the minority. Are you guys getting rid of the colors that aren't red or green? I fear I'll never get to the bottom of this mystery.

Rounding out the top three for our favorite holiday candies were:

1️⃣ Skittles

2️⃣ Reeses Cup Minis

3️⃣ Candy Canes

Well at least we did something right by including Candy Canes as a favorite, we’re getting into the holiday spirit that way.

Some other Christmas candy trivia from CandyStore.com:

🍬 93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

🍬 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

🍬 31% of gift givers plan to give candy.

🍬 72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.

🍬 Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

May your holiday season be as sweet as whatever candy you enjoy most!

