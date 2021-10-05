Your favorite Halloween candy — VOTE HERE

Halloween is around the corner.

For us, living in Princeton outside of the crowded center of town, we don't get trick-or-treaters.

As empty-nesters, we don't have any Halloween parades or kids to walk around the neighborhood. Although we have embraced and love our latest stage of life, it doesn't come without sacrifice.

The biggest problem is there is no candy coming into our home from kids who would never eat all of the take. As controversial as it may sound, my go-to "steal" from the kids' trick or treat bag (usually a pillowcase) was the little packs of candy corn.

That's right, don't judge me, candy corn is a sweet, firm burst of Halloween goodness in every bite. I am also convinced that for the discerning palette, the different colors have slightly different tastes.

Some of you think that the bars full of chocolate, nougat, caramel, brittle, etc., are what the holiday is all about. Let's face it, you can get a candy bar anytime, but candy corn, that's a specialty of the holiday, it's like peeps for Easter although peeps are gross,

Sorry Trev, and the peep pizza made it worse.

What's your go-to candy for Halloween? Vote here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

