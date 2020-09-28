12 of the most popular candies in NJ

We are entering "candy season," and if you've been to a supermarket, discount or drug store lately, you've seen the aisles and shelves fully stocked and ready for Halloween. Surprisingly, Halloween candy sales are up some 13% this year, according to the National Confectioners Association, even though many states, towns and communities are canceling or seriously discouraging trick or treating for candy.

According to one survey from 2019, New Jersey's favorite Halloween candy is Skittles. Followed by M&M's and Tootsie Pops. Really?! Who knows where the extra 13% of candy will be going without Halloween trick-or-treating or Halloween parties. Some parents might be putting together "trunk or treat" gatherings in parking lots with kids their kids either go to school with already or just play with in the neighborhood.

Like everything else in the year 2020, it is sure to be strange, uncomfortable and just plain weird. If you were still battling the "quarantine 15," apparently you've got some more calories to contend with, since all that extra candy is floating around. Well, we decided to ask our listeners on the Dennis and Judi Show their favorite candy and the answers were all over the place. These are not necessarily a preference for Halloween, but just favorite candies in general. In no specific order, here's some of what people in New Jersey like to satisfy a sweet tooth.

JOLLY RANCHERS ZERO BAR HEATH BAR (my personal favorite) REESE'S PEANUTBUTTER CUPS GUMMY BEARS CLARK BAR ROCKY ROAD CANDY BAR CANADA MINTS (the pink evergreen ones) O'HENRY BAR MILKY WAY BAR- CIRCUS PEANUTS M&M's (original flavor) BUTTERFINGER

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.