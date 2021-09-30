Creme Savers are coming back! And they have an NJ connection

After a decade off store shelves, existing just in the minds and taste buds of their fans, the late-1990s and early-2000s candy staple Creme Savers are making a return in their two most popular flavors.

Beginning in mid-October, New Jerseyans may see the Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme varieties at Big Lots stores or Cracker Barrel restaurants.

A family company with Jersey roots is playing a central part: Iconic Candy was recruited by Creme Savers' original manufacturer, Mars Wrigley, to revive the brand.

"We like to unlock the memories of people's childhood and their past, and really just make people happy through candy," Kim Wiesen, Iconic Candy CFO, said.

Wiesen is originally from Marlboro, and said both her and her husband's sides of their family are in the process of resettling in the Garden State.

Iconic Candy has been working on the Creme Savers return for two years, a timeline Wiesen said unfortunately doubled due to logistics and supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the company is now seeing social media hype start to build, and is finally ready to unleash this bit of sweet nostalgia — with other confections following close behind.

"We have a few other brands that we own as well that we've returned to the market, and we have a whole portfolio of brands that we're working on at the same time," Wiesen said. "There are things that we're working on, it's very exciting, and we hope to have some things out in 2022 and even in 2023."

Those who remember Creme Savers' original run may recall that there was once a wide range of available flavors, from the dessert-oriented to the tropical.

Some of those might come back eventually, too.

"We would love to bring back more flavors, we would love to do the sugar-free line which was very, very popular back in the day, so there's definitely plans for product extensions, just it will all be according to how the product does," Wiesen said.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

