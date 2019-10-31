Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups AGAIN voted Jersey’s favorite candy

Come on Reese's! I love them too, but it would be nice to see a strong challenger rise to the occasion. Once again in our annual Halloween candy poll, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups met up in the finals with Kit Kat as they did in 2017. While my smart money was still on Reese's, I thought possibly this could have been Kit Kat's year.

Boy was I wrong.

In 2017 Reese's won 58% to 42%. This year though? It was by an even bigger margin. Listeners voted all week and it turns out once again Reese's Peanut Butter Cups takes the championship by a vote of 65% to 35%. (To be precise, 65.13% to 34.87%)

What a yawner. This is like the Patriots winning yet another Super Bowl.

If you don't have these in your candy bowl for the kids at Halloween, you will be hated throughout the neighborhood.

