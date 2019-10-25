Reese’s vs. Kit Kat, pick NJ’s favorite Halloween candy
The results are in from our Flavorful Four. Both Kit Kat and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups advance to the championship game with Kit Kat beating 100,000 Grand Bar 70.34% to 29.66% and Reese's taking down Hersey's Kisses 74.76% to 25.24%.
For several years in a row, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have dominated our annual on-line candy poll and gone all the way. But this sets the stage for a re-match between Kit Kat and Reese's who last met in the 2017 finals and Reese's took it by 58% of the vote.
My money is still on Reese's but I think if any candy can take it down this year it's this one; it just might be Kit Kat's year. I mean for Kit Kat to lose to Reese's twice? Gimme a break. (See what I did there?) So vote for the better Halloween candy and we'll see if Reese's remains New Jersey's favorite.
More from New Jersey 101.5