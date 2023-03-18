This is named NJ’s ‘most charming Italian restaurant’

There are very few things we love more in New Jersey than a beautiful meal at one of our amazing Italian restaurants, especially if it has just been named the most charming Italian restaurant in the state.

The foodie experts at Lovefood have chosen what they consider to be the most charming Italian restaurant in the whole state of New Jersey, and this is a place you definitely want to try if you haven't already.

A great Italian restaurant can not be great without amazing food. It all starts there, but the food alone is not going to make the restaurant great.

They have chosen the New Brunswick restaurant Catherine Lombardi as the most charming Italian restaurant in the state.

Catherine Lombardi is located at 3 Livingston Ave. in the heart of downtown New Brunswick, and it has been an area favorite for years.

