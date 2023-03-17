This is how hard it is to find an apartment in New Jersey

It probably won’t come as a surprise to many New Jersey residents that finding an apartment can be tough, but would you believe that a recent study says that North Jersey is the single toughest place to find a rental in the US.

The folks at Rent Café looked at:

the number of days apartments were vacant

the percentage of apartments that were occupied by renters

the number of prospective renters competing for an apartment

the percentage of renters who renewed their leases

the share of new apartments completed

They then compiled a Rental Competitivity Index, and North Jersey (mainly Newark and Jersey City) came out with the highest RCI.

Home For Rent Sign Kseniya Ragozina loading...

The factors that drove this trend include a shortage of available apartments (a measly 0.3% increase); occupancy rate was 96.6%. Also, 72% of renters choosing to stay put and renew their leases led to 12 people competing for an apartment at the beginning of the year. Based on these factors, North Jersey’s RCI score stood at 115, almost twice the national average of 60.

Believe it or not, it’s twice as hard to find an apartment in North Jersey as it is in Manhattan!

Central Jersey is very competitive as well, snatching the 12th place nationwide, with 84.5% of its renters choosing to stay put and renew their leases — an overall record.

This market saw the pace of construction pick up as 2023 was starting to unfold, but it was not enough to meet demand, which led to 8 prospective renters applying for the same place, amid an occupancy rate of 96%.

Good luck finding an apartment!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.