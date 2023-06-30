This is Big Joe’s favorite sub shop in New Jersey

I want to share a secret lunch spot that’s so much more than just a lunch spot. The problem is that it’s in my town of Long Branch, NJ and it’s not going to be a secret once I tell you about it.

I’ve been holding out as long as I possibly can because I’m selfish when it comes to daily places that I frequent. While most of you know that I talk about some of my favorite restaurants throughout New Jersey, Neil’s belongs in that category of great places to find a great meal.

Neil’s was recently named one of the best places in New Jersey to get a cheese steak, they serve up a mouthwatering cheese steak that makes Jersey proud.

Calm down, Philly! You guys can battle it out down there, we have guys right here in New Jersey that would give you a run for your money. Over the past few years, Neil’s was also named best sub in New Jersey, best deli and best Jersey Shore restaurant you must visit. Now you know why I like Neil’s so much. I like their sandwiches and homemade soups that they serve up each lunch, the bread is special, it is very good.

Neil’s is owned by Neil and Sally Jordan. The husband-and-wife super culinary team know their way around a good kitchen and presenting some high-quality food. Neil was Executive Chef at McLoone’s Pier House and did chef work at The Rum Runner and top New Jersey restaurant The Fromagerie in Rumson. They both bring their passion to a deli with outstanding homemade soups (you must have the tomato basil and cream of mushroom, oh my) plus a phenomenal catering menu that I love. Recently I needed to feed some hungry music people and they came through with a very good eggplant parm, chicken picatta and meatballs that were spot on.

Neil and Sally are good people and delivery man Pat is a terrific guy who always gets my order to the ranch with ease. I am spoiled with Neil’s Kitchen so close but it’s time I shared one of my favorite places with you. Get to Neil’s you’ll see why it’s so good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

