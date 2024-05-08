Popcorn and a beer? NJ cinema gets go ahead to sell booze

In 2023, New Jersey passed a law that allows non-profit cinemas to offer alcohol to their (over 21) patrons. Now, the cinema associated with the Basie Center for the Performing Arts has announced it will take advantage of that law.

According to a release:

Basie Center Cinemas is now the only area indie movie house that can offer patrons a glass of wine, a local craft beer, or a cool, canned cocktail to accompany their feature presentation," said Izzy Sackowitz, chief operating officer for the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

The Basie purchased the then Bow Tie Cinema in 2020 and rebranded it as the Basie Center Cinema.

Count Basie Center officials have long regarded a liquor license as a lifeline for the historic movie theater, which has shown films since at least the 1950s," the arts center said in its release. "Like most cinema operations, Basie Center Cinemas has struggled in the post-COVID area – but now, with the opportunity to offer something unique to patrons, optimism is high that Basie Center Cinemas can do even more to promote film, comedy, and other types of performances.

The Basie Cinema has two auditoriums, one seating 199 and the other accommodating 134. It shows first run mainstream releases and also hosts cult classics (think Rocky Horror Picture Show).

It also hosts film festivals featuring local and international talent.

The Basie Cinema is located on White Street in Red Bank.

