Spadea back at Count Basie in Red Bank!

A few months ago, I had the great opportunity to host an amazing event at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Coming up for the Memorial Day weekend, I'll be back on stage with my friends Mike Marino and Jon Bramnick for an outstanding comedy event. Mike is on tour with his "Make America Italian Again" show and he asked me to host. Last year, I hosted the same show at NJPAC in Newark to a sold out audience.

So get your tickets now and join me at the Basie on Saturday, May 25th! Showtime 8pm!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: