Bloomingdale’s small format store is coming to New Jersey

Last week, we told you about Macy’s plans for small market stores in New Jersey, and now comes word that Bloomingdale’s (also part of the Macy’s family) will be opening a “Bloomie’s”, their small format store, in Shrewsbury.

The first Bloomie’s store opened in Fairfax, Virginia, in the Mosaic District shopping complex, covering approximately 22,000 square feet. This size is significantly smaller than the average Bloomingdale’s department store, which measures about 200,000 square feet. The smaller footprint allows Bloomie’s to offer a more personalized shopping environment, focusing on the latest trends and most sought-after products.

As of May 2024, Bloomingdale’s has expanded the Bloomie’s format to several locations, including Seattle, Washington; Fairfax, Virginia; and Skokie, Illinois.

This move is part of parent company Macy’s Inc.'s plan to triple the number of its small-format stores by the fall of 2025.

According to APP.com, the new Bloomie’s is coming to the Grove at Shrewsbury on Route 35 this fall.

Bloomie’s will be taking up space previously occupied by Brooks Brothers, J. Jill and South Moon Under.

As their large format, mall-anchor type stores have seen revenue drop, companies are shifting toward a new paradigm.

The new Bloomie’s stores are a pivotal piece of Bloomingdale’s evolution to deliver a relevant shopping experience that aligns with consumer preferences for streamlined and neighborhood-friendly retail spaces.

According to APP.com, the new Bloomie’s in Shrewsbury will open sometime this fall.

