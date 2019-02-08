This house for sale in Millington was built in 1758
Its time to highlight another historical house for sale in New Jersey, this time in Millington. According to Zillow.com, the house dates back to 1758.
While the “bones” of the house are Colonial, it has been extensively renovated to bring it up to modern expectations. It’s a gorgeous old house, but has central air, updated appliances (I would hope they’ve been updated since 1758!), two porches, and custom crown and baseboard molding. It’s 3100 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Are you interested? It can be yours for only $849,000. Millington is part of Long Hill Township in Morris County.
