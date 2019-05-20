This fully livable NJ treehouse is for rent
You probably never heard of the James Rose Center for Landscape Architectural Research and Design.
From their website, here’s what they want you to know:
“The mission of the Center is to contribute to a more sustainable suburban condition through preservation, research and design. It provides and/or sponsors authoritative lectures, tours, classes, symposia, professional historical documentation, modern landscape preservation, consultation and research, student and professional awards programs and student internships.”
Here’s what you want to know:
They have an amazing opportunity to rent and live in a treehouse for adults. It’s in Ridgewood, NJ and is within walking distance to local restaurants as well as public transportation. It’s only $1,700 per month. The last opportunity to rent this place was six years ago.
Also, it’s phenomenal.
Check out these amazing pictures. The non-profit says the ideal candidate should be interested in participating in the conservation of this site. If you’re interested send an email to: director@jamesrosecenter.org.
