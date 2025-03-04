This Freehold, NJ pizzeria just got reviewed by Dave Portnoy

It’s pretty much a right of passage when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy stops by your pizza joint to give one of his famous One Bite Pizza reviews. One spot in Central Jersey just had that honor.

El Presidente tried a slice of pizza from Romeo’s Italian American in Freehold, NJ.

Romeo’s Italian American

177 Elton Adelphia Road, Freehold

“Everybody, this is huge! The Prez is in the house right now!” The owner exclaims as Dave picks up his pie.

Romeo’s has been around Freehold for about 20 years, but it’s only been in its current location for about five years. They upgraded to a bigger spot after decades of serving the Garden State.

Portnoy was given the bar pie and the regular cheese but opted for the bar pie for his one-bite review.

“Good undercarriage,” he says. A slice’s lack of flop is always important when reviewing a pie.

Now what was Portnoy’s review of Romeo’s?

He was possibly swayed by a customer who happened to be at the restaurant and was familiar with the One Bite Reviews.

“This isn’t going to be more than a 7.2,” Portnoy claims he was told.

Ever the softy, he wanted to give a slightly higher score because he had such a warm welcome when he went inside.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Romeo’s Italian American in Freehold, NJ: 7.4

To be clear: It was a reluctant 7.4, though he seems to think it’s actually a 7.2 like the customer predicted.

Dave was given a bonus treat of fried mozzarella, which he claims if you can’t master that you should be in the applesauce business. For what it’s worth, he seemed to enjoy them.

I can’t believe Dave was right in my hometown and I missed him. If he ever wants to try out The Cabin in Freehold, I’d be happy to join him!

