This delicious restaurant named best old-school spot in NJ again

Before we discuss why this restaurant was voted as the best old-school restaurant, we need to determine what exactly makes a restaurant "old school."

The way that I would characterize it would be a place that's been around for years, had little changes to the restaurant's interior or exterior, has a similar menu to its inception and has an old-school attitude.

You may have different criteria than me, and that's OK. I think this place might still top both of our lists.

And it topped NJ.com's list for the best old-school restaurant in the state. I'm talking about Lido Restaurant in Hackensack. They're at 701 Main St. in Hackensack.

According to their website it's the fourth year in a row that NJ.com named them the best old-school restaurant.

Lido's has a jukebox, which I think gives you an old-school vibe right away. According to NJ.com they also have padded booths and tile floors.

They had renovations done in 2019 but as NJ.com says "their old-school soul remains."

The interior and exterior design are of course important but they also need to have great food to go along with it. Their sign out front reads "Steaks, pizza, cocktails" which I would argue the menu could stop there. Of course, it doesn't though. You can find their full delicious menu here.

They have thin-crust pizza which is my personal favorite. Also served is a vodka sauce pie which I was only recently introduced to. Don't knock it until you try it because it's delicious.

And if someone in the family is gluten-free there's no need to worry. Here is their gluten-free menu.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

