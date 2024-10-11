This Central Jersey inn is finally recognized for its history

If you’ve ever been to the Nassau Inn in Princeton, you already know it’s a special place. It’s impressive. Regal even.

I’ve stayed there overnight and attended work meetings there. So, I already knew how amazing it was. What I didn’t realize is how historic it is. Then I read something on MyCentralJersey.com that changed all that.

It was recently recognized as a Historic Hotel of America. The Nassau Inn in Princeton was just inducted into this official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Now, to be selected as a Historic Hotel of America, a place has to be at least 50 years old, has to be designated as a National Historic Landmark, or is in the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as having historic significance.

Oh. They needed significance? How is this significant?

The Nassau Inn was built in 1756 on Nassau Street. It closed down in 1937, but the inn and its restaurant preserve the history of its Palmer Square location. The inn hosted people like Paul Revere and Thomas Paine. It was once home to Judge Thomas Leonard, who would one day be a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The Continental Congress stayed there in 1783.

There are only two other hotels in the whole state that are included in the Historic Hotels of America. Those are the Caribbean Motel in Wildwood Crest and the Woolverton Inn in Stockton.

When you had guests like Paul Revere and Thomas Paine, I just can’t imagine how this took so long.

