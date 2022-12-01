This brownstone sold for the highest price in Jersey City, NJ history

I’m old enough to remember a time when you couldn’t give away a property in Jersey City.

There was so much overcrowding and urban blight that the hardscrabble town became a difficult sell.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Like so many other towns in New Jersey, especially those with close proximity to New York City, Jersey City has undergone a dramatic change.

Its sweeping views of the NYC skyline make it a perfect target for gentrification and that’s exactly what we have been witnessing in the rebirth of Jersey City.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Property values have skyrocketed, and the once grubby town is now a sparkling hub for arts, culture, and culinary finery.

According to Jerseydigs.com this magnificent townhouse at 55 Mercer St. is a testament to that.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

And it’s a record-setter, becoming the highest-price townhouse ever sold in the history of Jersey City at $4.4 million.

A quick swipe through photos on Zillow will show you exactly why.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

It’s a 4,523-square-foot renovated triplex with an attached garage and a backyard featuring a swimming pool and gas fireplace.

You can probably guess that a swimming pool in the backyard in Jersey City isn’t the most common amenity.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Yet, there it is ready to be a summer backyard oasis.

The residence encompasses four spacious bedrooms and three-and-a-half luxurious bathrooms along with an open-concept layout.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Three bedrooms with large closets and custom-built cabinets are located on the next level.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

There are also two bathrooms and a laundry room.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Throughout the home there are high quality features and furnishings such as exposed brick walls, crowned moldings, decorative archways, skylight windows, and fireplaces— pretty much everything you would expect from my home of this caliber.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

One of the most outstanding features of this home is the unique rooftop deck.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Adorned with greenery, this deck allows you a spot to entertain friends, drink wine, have some hors d’oeuvres, and stare up at the stars.

It’s a little bit of paradise that will make you forget you’re living in the city.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Betty White's Gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea Home Take a look inside the late Betty White's peacefully gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea home.

This stunning Montclair home has incredible NYC views

Check out the home Derek Jeter sold that he once rented to Tom Brady As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for $22.5 million. Take a look at just how gorgeous this home is.