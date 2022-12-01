This brownstone sold for the highest price in Jersey City, NJ history
I’m old enough to remember a time when you couldn’t give away a property in Jersey City.
There was so much overcrowding and urban blight that the hardscrabble town became a difficult sell.
Like so many other towns in New Jersey, especially those with close proximity to New York City, Jersey City has undergone a dramatic change.
Its sweeping views of the NYC skyline make it a perfect target for gentrification and that’s exactly what we have been witnessing in the rebirth of Jersey City.
Property values have skyrocketed, and the once grubby town is now a sparkling hub for arts, culture, and culinary finery.
According to Jerseydigs.com this magnificent townhouse at 55 Mercer St. is a testament to that.
And it’s a record-setter, becoming the highest-price townhouse ever sold in the history of Jersey City at $4.4 million.
A quick swipe through photos on Zillow will show you exactly why.
It’s a 4,523-square-foot renovated triplex with an attached garage and a backyard featuring a swimming pool and gas fireplace.
You can probably guess that a swimming pool in the backyard in Jersey City isn’t the most common amenity.
Yet, there it is ready to be a summer backyard oasis.
The residence encompasses four spacious bedrooms and three-and-a-half luxurious bathrooms along with an open-concept layout.
Three bedrooms with large closets and custom-built cabinets are located on the next level.
There are also two bathrooms and a laundry room.
Throughout the home there are high quality features and furnishings such as exposed brick walls, crowned moldings, decorative archways, skylight windows, and fireplaces— pretty much everything you would expect from my home of this caliber.
One of the most outstanding features of this home is the unique rooftop deck.
Adorned with greenery, this deck allows you a spot to entertain friends, drink wine, have some hors d’oeuvres, and stare up at the stars.
It’s a little bit of paradise that will make you forget you’re living in the city.

